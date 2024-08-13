Man kills constable wife, kids, mother before killing himself in Bihar

PATNA: A 35-year-old man killed his constable wife, two kids and his mother before killing himself by suicide in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Police suspect an extra-marital affair of the deceased’s wife with a male constable to be the reason behind the incident.

The incident took place in a government quarter located in the Bhagalpur police lines on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when a milkman knocked on the door but on finding no response informed the police.

When the police reached there, they found the room locked from inside. The police broke open the door to enter only to find five bodies, four of them on the bed and one hanging from the ceiling fan in a room.

Blood was oozing out from four bodies as the throats of the victims were slit with a sharp-edged weapon. All the five bodies belonging to a family were sent to the Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Forensic experts collected evidence from the spot.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bhagalpur, Vivekanand said, “A suicide note was found in the room in which the husband of the woman constable accused her of killing their two kids and her mother-in-law. Later he attacked his wife with a hard blunt substance and killed her.”

The woman constable’s husband Pankaj Kumar later committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the room. “It seems that Pankaj accused his wife of killing their kids and his mother as he didn’t want to own the responsibility of their murder,” an investigating officer said.

The woman constable Neetu Kumar was posted at the SSP office in Bhagalpur. The neighbour told the police that the couple had a fight on Monday evening, which led to the incident. “Fight between the husband and wife had become a routine affair,” said a neighbour.

Neetu and Pankaj used to work in a mall at Buxar before the woman was selected as a constable in the Bihar police in 2015. Nitu was earlier posted at Naugachhia but later shifted to the Bhagalpur SSP office. The family lived in a government quarter in the district police lines.

The kids were identified as Shivansh alias Sibu (4) and Shreya (3). Pankaj left the job and used to look after the family after Neetu got a job in the state police force. Sources said that Nitu came in contact with a male constable after being posted at the SSP office in Bhagalpur.

While Pankaj was a native of Bhojpur, Nitu was a resident of Buxar district. The incident has sent shock waves among local people. Sources said that Nitu was also an office bearer of Bihar Police Men’s Association.

Meanwhile, DIG Vivekanand said that the knife used in the crime has been recovered by the police and sent to forensic laboratory for examination.