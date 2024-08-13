Mumbai court orders further probe into alleged fund misuse by Kirit Somaiya in INS Vikrant campaign

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court has ordered a further investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds collected by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son to save the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The court observed that the police have not adequately investigated what was done with the funds, directing them to conduct a more thorough probe.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S.P. Shinde of the Esplanade Court issued the order last week while disposing of the closure report in the cheating case against the Somaiyas. The court directed the police to submit a report after the further investigation.

The case dates back to 2013, when Somaiya and his son allegedly collected over Rs 57 crore through a fundraising campaign to save INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier that was commissioned in 1961. The ship played a pivotal role during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 before being decommissioned in 1997 and eventually scrapped in 2014.

The case against the Somaiyas was registered at the Trombay police station in April 2022 following a complaint by an ex-serviceman. The complainant alleged that despite raising substantial funds, the Somaiyas did not deposit the money with the Maharashtra governor's secretary office, as they had pledged, but instead misappropriated the funds.