NIRF ranking: IISc best university for 9th yr

NEW DELHI: In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has maintained its position as the leading engineering college for the sixth consecutive year.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, continues its streak as the best university for the ninth year in a row, as announced by the Ministry of Education on Monday.

In the overall category, IISc Bengaluru secured the second spot, followed by IIT Bombay in third. IIT Delhi, which was third last year, has dropped to fourth place. Among the top ten institutions, eight are IITs, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru University also making the list.

For engineering colleges, IIT Madras leads, with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay retaining their second and third positions, respectively. The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli, is the only non-IIT institution in the top ten.

In management education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has kept its top spot, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode. Two IITs — Bombay and Delhi—are also featured in the top ten management colleges.

In pharmacy, Jamia Hamdard has moved up to the top spot from second place last year, while the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad, has dropped to second. BITS Pilani remains in third place.