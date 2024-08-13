PM Modi's surgical strikes delivered strong blow to terrorism and naxalism: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stated that while India has long endured the scourge of terrorism and Naxalism, PM Narendra Modi has delivered a strong response by launching surgical and air strikes that have left the enemy rattled.

The Union Home Minister made the statement while addressing a rally during the Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Gujarat government organised the "Tiranga Yatra" in four cities across the state ahead of Independence Day. On Tuesday, August 13, a three-kilometre-long Tiranga Yatra took place in Ahmedabad, stretching from Viratnagar to Nikol Khodiar Mandir in the eastern part of the city. The event was inaugurated in the evening by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Rally, stated, "In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has accomplished remarkable feats across various fields, leaving the world astonished.”

“From planting the tricolour on the South Pole of the moon - where no human has ever reached - to delivering a strong response to terrorism and Naxalism with surgical and air strikes that have left our enemies on edge, India's achievements are unparalleled," he added.

Amit Shah, reflecting on the government's efforts during the pandemic, remarked, "Modi safeguarded India from the threat of COVID-19 by leveraging technology and ensuring that 130 crore citizens were vaccinated twice. Under Modi's leadership, we also saw global leaders at the G20 pay tribute to the father of the nation at Mahatma Gandhi's mausoleum, all on the same day, at the same time - a fitting honour to his legacy."

Speaking about the Tiranga Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This Tiranga Yatra energises our youth, as we prepare to mark 78 years of independence on August 15. There should not be a single place in Gujarat where the tricolour is not proudly hoisted. This yatra has been launched to create a patriotic atmosphere across the state."

He further added, "The Prime Minister inaugurated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to propel India to the top in every field globally. The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is held every August 15 to remind us of this resolution. We all participate in it, embracing Khadi with the spirit of charity. Every home and every hand should proudly hold the tricolour."