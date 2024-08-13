Private Universities overtake Government Institutions in Punjab's NIRF 2024 rankings

CHANDIGARH: For the first time since the inception of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2016, three private universities from Punjab have outperformed government-run institutions in the state. The rankings, released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, placed Chandigarh University, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala, and Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara as the top three higher education institutions in Punjab.

Chandigarh University secured the highest rank in the region, climbing to 32nd place nationally, up from 45th last year. It is noteworthy that the founder-chancellor of Chandigarh University is BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Satnam Singh Sandhu. The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology was ranked 43rd, while LPU, founded by Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, took the 45th spot.

In contrast, the rankings of government-run institutions in Punjab have declined. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, which had consistently been the highest-ranked institution in the state for four consecutive years, dropped from 33rd to 48th place. Panjab University in Chandigarh fell to 60th position, down from 44th last year. The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali was ranked 64th, while Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana dropped to 80th position. However, PAU secured the third spot in the agriculture and allied sectors category.