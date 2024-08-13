Rajasthan Disaster Relief Minister's resignation escalates political war-of-words amidst heavy rains

JAIPUR: Political tensions in Rajasthan have escalated as the state battles with severe flooding and heavy rains that have resulted in more than 30 deaths over the past week.

The crisis has intensified scrutiny of state officials, with a special focus on the confusion over the resignation of the Disaster Relief Minister, Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, which remains unaccepted.

Though Dr. Meena quit nearly two months ago, his resignation is yet to be accepted and has now become a central issue in the current rain-related crisis. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP government on Monday and questioned the exact status of the Disaster Relief Minister. Highlighting public confusion about the minister’s role during this critical time, Gehlot asserted, “With lives being lost due to the rain-related tragedies, it is essential that the public is informed whether the Disaster Relief Minister is still in office or if his resignation has been accepted.”

In response, BJP State President Madan Rathore assured that Dr. Meena would resume his duties shortly. However, confusion was further fueled by Dr. Meena's social media activity; he briefly listed himself as a Cabinet Minister on the platform ‘X’ but soon retracted it.

Amid the controversy, Dr. Meena visited flood-affected areas in Dausa, Bharatpur, Karauli, Gangapur, and Sawai Madhopur districts on Monday for an inspection. His visit, which included field photos and frequent meetings with officials, was widely covered by the media and indirectly challenged Gehlot’s critique. This move was seen as a counter-attack to suggest that both the Bhajan Lal government and the Disaster Relief Minister are actively engaged in their responsibilities.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and held a review meeting with Disaster Management Department officials. Sharma instructed officers to assess the situation on the ground and submit regular progress reports to the Chief Minister's office. The simultaneous efforts of Sharma and Meena have sparked debates about their leadership and effectiveness during the crisis. BJP insiders say the relationship between CM Sharma and minister Meena is now quite strained.

Weather reports indicate that the state has experienced 4 - 8 inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, Rajasthan has received 186 mm of rain in the first 12 days of August, which is 43.77% above the average. Rainfall has exceeded the average of 273.09 mm, with a 60% increase observed in 17 districts. In Tonk, Jaisalmer, and Phalodi, rainfall has surged by 110% to 160%, contributing to the severity of the flooding in several parts of the desert state.