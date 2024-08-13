Rs 3 crore heist at watch showroom in Ghaziabad, two policemen suspended

GHAZIABAD: Masked men stole branded watches worth about Rs 3 crore from a showroom located between two police outposts at CISF road here, following which two policemen were suspended on Monday, officials said.

SHO Indirapuram Jitendra Dixit and the police outpost in-charge of Kanawani, Lal Chand Kanojia, have been suspended for dereliction of duty in the wake of the incident on Saturday night, they said.

Around 8-10 masked men broke into the watch showroom of Shyam Sunder Gupta of Noida located between two police outposts -- Shipra and Kanawani -- and decamped with watches worth about Rs 3 crore, they said.

Within half an hour they packed the entire stock of watches in five bags and fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans Hindan, Nimish Patil said.

He said both the cops have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

The crime was captured by CCTV cameras of the shop and others installed in the neighbouring areas.

Police reached the site along with forensic experts and 10 teams have been constituted to crack the case, the officials said.