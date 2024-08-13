Tactical change as terrorists resorting to jungle warfare: Former J&K top cop

SRINAGAR: As anti-militancy operations are going on in the forest areas of at least five districts of Jammu and Kashmir, former J&K police chief S P Vaid opined that militants have changed strategy and are now resorting to jungle warfare and carrying out hit and run attacks on security forces and ‘disappearing’. He, however, questioned that amid heightened security how militants were getting supplies and replenishments.

Talking to this newspaper, former J&K police chief S P Vaid said it is obvious that militants have changed their strategy. “From urban militancy, they are now resorting to jungle warfare. This is quite evident the way militants have carried out attacks on security forces and engaged in encounters in dense forest areas of Jammu region and now recently in Kokernag in south Kashmir,” he said.