Tradition first! Pvt colleges in Madhya Pradesh told to set up cell on ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara’

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has asked colleges across the state to purchase books out of a list of 88 books, to acquaint students with Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (Indian Knowledge Tradition).

The list of 88 books, includes books authored by senior RSS functionary Suresh Soni, Dinanath Batra (former general secretary of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharti) and Dr Atul Kothari (who is the ex-general secretary of RSS’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). The list also includes books containing the compilation of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharti.

The state government’s higher education department recently wrote to principals of all government colleges, aided non-government and private colleges for constituting dedicated Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Prakoshth (Cell for acquainting the students with Indian Knowledge Traditions through various undergraduate courses. The fresh move by the higher education department to the colleges across the state was in line with the National Education Policy-2020.

A list of 88 books too has been sent to each college, to ensure that books of that list are purchased for the Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Prakosth.