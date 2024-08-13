Tradition first! Pvt colleges in Madhya Pradesh told to set up cell on ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara’
BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has asked colleges across the state to purchase books out of a list of 88 books, to acquaint students with Bharatiya Gyan Parampara (Indian Knowledge Tradition).
The list of 88 books, includes books authored by senior RSS functionary Suresh Soni, Dinanath Batra (former general secretary of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharti) and Dr Atul Kothari (who is the ex-general secretary of RSS’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). The list also includes books containing the compilation of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharti.
The state government’s higher education department recently wrote to principals of all government colleges, aided non-government and private colleges for constituting dedicated Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Prakoshth (Cell for acquainting the students with Indian Knowledge Traditions through various undergraduate courses. The fresh move by the higher education department to the colleges across the state was in line with the National Education Policy-2020.
A list of 88 books too has been sent to each college, to ensure that books of that list are purchased for the Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Prakosth.
While three of these books have been authored by Suresh Soni, maximum 14 books in the 88-strong list have been penned by Dinanath Batra, the former general secretary of RSS’s education wing Vidya Bharti.
Batra, who is considered one of the biggest RSS ideologues on education, had some years back reportedly proposed to remove revolutionary Punjabi poet Avtar Pash’s poem ‘Sabse Khatrnak’ from Class XI Hindi textbook Aaroh.
Some years back, the Gujarat government had reportedly introduced books penned by Batra for its primary and upper-primary school students.
The list further includes at least ten books written by Dr Atul Kothari (ABVP’s former general secretary) and national secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas, which too is an affiliate of the RSS.
Further, the long list includes books containing the compilations of Vidya Bharti and the book on Personality Development by one of the greatest spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda. Many of the books are related to Vedic Mathematics. Slamming the state’s move, the opposition Congress has termed the development as an attempt by the BJP regime to poison the minds of college students with the divisive and hate ideology.