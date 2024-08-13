Uttarakhand to establish 44 new central schools to improve education in remote areas

DEHRADUN: In a bid to enhance education quality and curb migration, the Uttarakhand State Government has decided to open 44 new Central Schools across the state. This initiative aims to improve education standards in remote hill regions, addressing the issue of migration and providing opportunities to students in their hometowns.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Uttarakhand's education minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said, "Last year, all district magistrates were asked to submit proposals for opening new central schools, aiming for at least two in each district. Proposals have been received from all districts except Rudraprayag, with some submitting multiple proposals."

An initiative to establish central schools in every block of the state, hailed as PM Modi's second biggest gift after the All-Weather Road Project had hit a roadblock due to the unavailability of land as per prescribed norms. However, departmental sources have now confirmed that the path is clear to open at least two new central schools in each district.

"Amidst the state's rugged geography, unpredictable weather, and wildlife threats, the education department faces a significant year-round challenge in conducting a smooth and regular academic session", Dr Rawat highlighted, adding, "To address this, the department has identified locations in each district where students can access education conveniently."

Every year, thousands of students aspire to study in central schools, but only a few succeed. Uttarakhand's Director General of Education, Banshidhar Tiwari, stated, "In 2019, the Central Government initiated the opening of Central Schools in every block of Uttarakhand. The Central Vidyalaya Organisation, New Delhi, asked the state government to provide land according to the prescribed norms."

Six school children have been killed in wildlife conflicts in the Kumaon and Garhwal regions this year. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal stated, "The state government is committed to providing uninterrupted education to school children, and in areas impacted by wildlife conflicts, wildlife personnel provide safe escort services to and from schools as needed, prioritizing the children's safety and education."

According to Education Department sources, "The school will be built on a 2.5 to 5-acre campus. For this, the state government will have to provide land on lease for 99 years. In addition, the government will have to make available 15 rooms for free until the permanent building of the Central School is built, so that the school can be started in a temporary building until its own building is built."