Big blow to RSS as Congress leader Salman Khurshid wins IICC presidential elections

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and noted lawyer Salman Khurshid on Wednesday wrested the presidency of the coveted minority institution in the national capital—India Islamic Culture Centre (IICC).
Khurshid securing huge support with 721 votes in the keenly watched battle is being touted as a jolt to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was trying to make its presence felt in IICC’s governing body.
The national convenor of RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) and oncologist Dr Majid Ahmed Talikoti was running for the presidential post of the organization. He had the support of former IICC president Sirajuddin Qureshi. However, Talikoti could only manage to finish third with 227 votes while Khurshid’s nearest rival --entrepreneur and philanthropist-- Asif Habib secured 278 votes.
At least eight candidates from Khurshid's panel have won the elections to the 13-member governing body.
“I am deeply honored to be elected as the President of IICC. Thank you to all the members for your trust and support. Congratulations to all the elected candidates! Together, we will work towards the betterment and preservation of IICC’s values,” Khurshid posted on ‘X’ soon after the victory.
The polling for the 13-member governing body of IICC, including the post of president and vice president was held on August 11. The counting of votes continued for three days and the final results were announced on Wednesday.
With the panels led by retired bureaucrat Abrar Ahmed and Habib joining the fray, the institution arguably witnessed intense multi-cornered contests for the first time in its history.
IICC aims to promote mutual understanding and amity amongst people while depicting the true face of Islam as most tolerant, liberal, progressive, and rational. The Centre stands on a government allotted land on Lodhi Road. Elections to the governing body of IICC are held every five years.
The organisation has more than 4,000 members from all walks of life but only about 2,000 were eligible to vote in the recent elections.
Meanwhile, RSS-backed Talikoti’s entry into the elections of the IICC was seen by many as an attempt by the right-wing to intervene in the affairs of the Muslim body.
Talikoti was backed by meat exporter and four-time president of the IICC, Sirajuddin Qureshi. Qureshi had also contested the election for the position of the Board of Trustees (BoT) as a candidate of Talikoti’s panel. Qureshi is also a member of the BJP.
According to a senior member of the IICC, Qureshi gave the baton to Talikoti as he has crossed the age limit for contesting the elections. As per Memorandum of Articles (MOA) of IICC, no one can hold a position after 75 years.
“Qureshi Saab who could not contest for the post of the president given his age decided to throw his weight behind Talikoti," he said.
He also said that there was a feeling among the members that Qureshi wanted to continue to control affairs through Talikoti.
"This feeling led to en masse voting in support of Khurshid,” the member who is also a senior bureaucrat said.