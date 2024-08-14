Big blow to RSS as Congress leader Salman Khurshid wins IICC presidential elections

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and noted lawyer Salman Khurshid on Wednesday wrested the presidency of the coveted minority institution in the national capital—India Islamic Culture Centre (IICC).

Khurshid securing huge support with 721 votes in the keenly watched battle is being touted as a jolt to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was trying to make its presence felt in IICC’s governing body.

The national convenor of RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) and oncologist Dr Majid Ahmed Talikoti was running for the presidential post of the organization. He had the support of former IICC president Sirajuddin Qureshi. However, Talikoti could only manage to finish third with 227 votes while Khurshid’s nearest rival --entrepreneur and philanthropist-- Asif Habib secured 278 votes.

At least eight candidates from Khurshid's panel have won the elections to the 13-member governing body.

“I am deeply honored to be elected as the President of IICC. Thank you to all the members for your trust and support. Congratulations to all the elected candidates! Together, we will work towards the betterment and preservation of IICC’s values,” Khurshid posted on ‘X’ soon after the victory.