Culture Secretary Govind Mohan appointed as new Union Home Secretary

The Centre on Wednesday announced that the Union Culture Secretary and 1989-Sikkim cadre IAS officer Govind Mohan will replace Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the next Union Home Secretary.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (Sikkim: 1989), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect," an official order stated.

Mohan will take over the post from Bhalla when his five-year term ends on August 22. Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre was appointed the Union Home Secretary on August 2019.

The Union Home Secretary is a key post, with the responsibility of advising the Union Home Minister regarding administrative and policy matters. Notably, the appointment of Mohan comes amidst preparations for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohan, an electric engineer who hails from Uttar Pradesh had been a part of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) twice in the past. He has served as a Joint Secretary in the MHA from May to September 2018 and as an Additional Secretary from September 2018 to September 2021. Mohan was appointed the Union Culture Secretary in October 2021.