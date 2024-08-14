Don’t hurt sentiments at Partition horrors expo: Ministry of Culture

“Realising the sensitivity of the issue, it should be ensured that the exhibition is showcased with sobriety and solemnness that it deserves, it should be especially ensured that the sentiments of any section of society are not to be hurt,” the letter sent to a ministry read.

The culture ministry has also instructed that people who have suffered the tragedy should be invited to the event and freedom fighters, prominent senior citizens or public representatives be requested to inaugurate the exhibition.

As part of a tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation or were displaced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2021, announced to observe August 14 every year as the day to commemorate their sacrifice, the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Since then, the culture ministry has been holding a series of events on the occasion.

“Exhibition is to be held at prominent places, which have more footfalls like railway stations, post offices, shopping malls and government offices. The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, sufferings and pain of millions of victims. The idea is to tell people what was the background of the partition; stories of people who were displaced and how the British divided the country. We have selected the photos with sensitivity. The exhibition does not have any disturbing images so that there is no animosity among people,” said officials.

The instructions issued by the culture ministry further said that enough efforts should be made so that people in large numbers visit the exhibition.

