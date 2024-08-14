Don’t hurt sentiments at Partition horrors expo: Ministry of Culture

NEW DELHI: No sentiments should be hurt by any act during the exhibition on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, as it is a sensitive topic, the culture ministry has cautioned. The exhibition will be conducted across the states on August 14.
“It is organised to remember the tragedy and agony of the partition, so the sensitivity of this exhibition should be kept in mind. It should also be ensured that no section of society gets hurt by any act during the exhibition,” the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by the ministry stated.
To commemorate the sufferings of people affected due to the division of the country in 1947, the ministry has planned a series of activities on August 14 including the exposition. The exhibition — a digital show comprising 52 slides with photos — is jointly curated by the Indian Council of Historical Research and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts.
The culture ministry recently wrote to other ministries, government departments, educational institutions and other bodies requesting them to put up the exhibition at prominent places for wider outreach. However, it urged them to be sensitive and organise the event as a solemn affair.
“Realising the sensitivity of the issue, it should be ensured that the exhibition is showcased with sobriety and solemnness that it deserves, it should be especially ensured that the sentiments of any section of society are not to be hurt,” the letter sent to a ministry read.
The culture ministry has also instructed that people who have suffered the tragedy should be invited to the event and freedom fighters, prominent senior citizens or public representatives be requested to inaugurate the exhibition.
As part of a tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation or were displaced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2021, announced to observe August 14 every year as the day to commemorate their sacrifice, the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’. Since then, the culture ministry has been holding a series of events on the occasion.
“Exhibition is to be held at prominent places, which have more footfalls like railway stations, post offices, shopping malls and government offices. The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, sufferings and pain of millions of victims. The idea is to tell people what was the background of the partition; stories of people who were displaced and how the British divided the country. We have selected the photos with sensitivity. The exhibition does not have any disturbing images so that there is no animosity among people,” said officials.
The instructions issued by the culture ministry further said that enough efforts should be made so that people in large numbers visit the exhibition.
