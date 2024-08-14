Exceptional courage wins Shaurya Chakra award to IAF fighter pilots

NEW DELHI: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred two fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force with Shaurya Chakra, the second-highest Gallantry award of peacetime. While Wing Commander (Wg Cdr) VD Keane recovered his Jaguar fighter aircraft safely, Squadron Leader (Sqn Ldr) Deepak Kumar saved Kiran's training aircraft along with his and the trainee pilot's life.

Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with his exceptional courage, perseverance and composure not only recovered his fighter aircraft but also saved many lives in the area of Gorakhpur when both engines of his Jaguar aircraft faced Oil Failure. The officer was conferred with Vayu Sena Medal (VM) Gallantry in 2018 when as a Squadron Leader he recovered his aircraft when his fighter had also faced twin-engine fire.

Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane, VM a fighter pilot on Jul 24, 2023, the air force on Wednesday said, during a sortie on Jaguar fighter aircraft, he experienced unprecedented Oil 1 and Oil 2 failure warnings. The warning indicated a major oil system malfunction warranting immediate shutdown of both engines to prevent their imminent seizure.

"Such a situation had never occurred in the past and actions for such system failure have not been envisaged," the IAF said.

The pilot, while maintaining a calm composure, decided to shut down the left engine and initiated recovery using the right engine for the closest runway. While on approach, at an altitude of 2500 feet, the right engine failed catastrophically. The aircraft was now in a powerless glide, losing altitude rapidly and approaching densely populated Gorakhpur town. Since the only serviceable engine had also seized, the situation warranted an immediate ejection.

The pilot while displaying superlative flying skills, controlled the aircraft, turned away to prevent loss of civilian life and property in case of a probable ejection and jettisoned empty fuel tanks clear of populated area. He simultaneously decided to attempt to relight on the left engine and successfully revived it. He then deftly controlled and recovered the aircraft safely off a single engine.

During these multiple life-threatening situations, the officer displayed exceptional courage, perseverance and composure in recovering a gravely stricken aircraft. His undaunted courageous decision to remain with the stricken aircraft while displaying superlative piloting skills and exceptional situational awareness ensured the safety of a valuable national asset and precluded a probable loss of lives and property on the ground. For his act of exceptional gallantry and courage, Wing Commander Vernon Desmond Keane VM is awarded 'Shaurya Chakra'.