Har Ghar Tiranga initiative gives rise to new women-led industry

NEW DELHI: Continuous and passionate participation in the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour at every home) campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created new avenues for a new industry led by women. The Secretary of Ministry of Culture Govind Mohan said that while the initiative had evolved into a large people’s movement, it also created new employment opportunities for thousands of women across the country.

“This initiative gave birth to an entirely new industry driven by women at the grassroots level, reducing reliance on large vendors. Today, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have become the primary producers of the national flags,” said Mohan.

The ministry coordinates the campaign, which was initiated in 2022 as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ --celebration and commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence-- envisioned by Modi as a Jan Andolan. The citizens were encouraged to hoist the national flag at their homes, workplaces, and institutions to promote patriotism and unity. The campaign since then continues as part of the nation’s Independence Day celebrations.

Mohan said when the initiative was first launched; there was a significant challenge in meeting the demand for flags. To address this, the Central Government procured national flags from large vendors and distributed approximately 7.5 crore flags to states, directly and through post offices. To further support the initiative, PM initiated a revision of the Flag Code of India, enabling the involvement of various stakeholders in flag production, including women SHGs.

“By the second year, the demand for central government-supplied national flags significantly dropped to around 2.5 crore, as women SHGs increasingly took over flag production. A notable example is Uttar Pradesh, which purchased 4.5 crore flags from the government in 2022 but did not buy any in 2023, thanks to the self-sufficiency of its SHGs in flag production,” Mohan added.

In 2024, the demand for Central Government-supplied flags further decreased to just 20 lakhs, with SHGs becoming the primary producers. Across India, approximately 25 crore flags are needed annually, one for every home. This shift from large vendors to SHGs has transformed these groups into a thriving industry. These SHGs now produce and sell most of the national flags.