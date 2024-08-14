In a first, Sikhs to contest 8-12 seats in J&K

SRINAGAR: In a first, the Sikh community will field candidates in at least eight Assembly seats in the forthcoming Assembly polls in J&K Union Territory.

All-Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said his organization was disappointed with all mainstream parties, such as the NC, Congress, PDP and BJP. “Despite the support of the Sikhs, none of the parties worked for the betterment of the community and used it for vote bank politics,” said Raina.

“We will be fielding candidates in 8-12 Assembly seats, including four in Kashmir and 8 in the Jammu region, where the Sikh community has better chances of winning with the support of other communities,” he said.

The APSCC is considering contesting from Pulwama, Baramulla and Amira Kadal. “These areas have a significant Sikh population. With the support of the majority, our candidates can sail through,” said Raina.