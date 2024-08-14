Jharkhand to launch ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ with Rakhi gift for women

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ on August 19, providing a Rakhi gift of Rs 1000 to women across the state. The Chief Minister will symbolically transfer Rs 1000 to the bank accounts of 151 women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to kick off the scheme.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana,’ women aged 21 to 49 will receive Rs 1000 each month, starting from September if their bank details are accurate. This initiative is expected to benefit about 42 lakh women, with nearly 30 lakh already registered. The scheme, initially planned for February, faced delays due to opposition disputes, according to Soren.

The BJP has criticised the scheme, alleging it is a political move ahead of the Assembly elections. BJP leaders argue that the initiative is designed to mislead voters, citing past promises by Congress that were not fulfilled. They claim that the scheme might only benefit women after December 2024 if the current government remains in power.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo has criticised the government for what he describes as its insensitivity towards heinous crimes, including the rape and murder of women. Shahdeo cited several tragic incidents and accused the government of failing to provide justice. He called for a white paper detailing the prosecution and punishment of rapists, suggesting that the government will avoid this to conceal its shortcomings.

The scheme is part of a broader effort by the JMM government to address women's issues, despite ongoing criticism and political opposition.