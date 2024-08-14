MHA announces 1,037 gallantry awards, service medals for police personnel and home guards

The PMG has been awarded to Chaduvu Yadaiah, the Head Constable of Telangana Police, who showed rare gallantry in the case of a robbery that occurred on July 25, 2022. Two Notorious individuals, Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul were involved in chain snatching and arms dealing. On July 26, 2022, the Cyberabad Police apprehended these criminals, but they viciously attacked Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him in various parts of his body resulting in bleeding. Despite severe injuries, he managed to catch and hold on to them, resulting in their apprehension. He was hospitalized for 17 days.

Out of 213 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 208 GM have been awarded to Police Personnel including 31 personnel from J&K Police, 17 personnel each from Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra, 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 7 personnel each from Jharkhand, Punjab & Telangana, 52 personnel from CRPF, 14 personnel from SSB, 10 personnel from CISF, 6 personnel from BSF and the remaining police personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Moreover, 3 GM and 1 GM have been awarded to Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Service personnel, respectively, and 1 GM has been awarded to Uttar Pradesh HG&CD personnel.

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in Service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

Ninety-four personnel of different groups have been awarded the PSM and 729 have been awarded the MSM, according to the list released by the MHA.