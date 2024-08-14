PM Modi made over 100 'Islamophobic' remarks during Lok Sabha elections campaign: Human Rights Watch

A report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making over 100 Islamophobic remarks as part of his campaign speeches during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

In its new report titled 'Hate Speech Fueled Modi’s Election Campaign', the human rights advocacy NGO accused Modi of frequently using hate speech against Muslims and other minorities during the election campaign.

The HRW report also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly making statements that incited discrimination, hostility, and violence against marginalised groups in their effort to secure a third term.

HRW says it had analysed all 173 of Modi's campaign speeches given after the election code of conduct started on March 16.

The HRW report found that in at least 110 speeches, Modi made Islamophobic comments aimed at discrediting his political opponents—whom he claimed only advocated for Muslim rights—and inciting fear among the majority Hindu community through disinformation.

Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in the report: "Indian Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders made blatantly false claims in their campaign speeches against Muslims and other minority groups."

"These inflammatory speeches, amid a decade of attacks and discrimination against minorities under the Modi administration, have further normalised abuses against Muslims, Christians, and others," Pearson added.

One such notable speech by the prime minister that faced significant backlash was delivered at a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan.

In this speech, Modi referred to the Muslim community as "infiltrators" and used misleading claims to attack the Opposition, aiming to incite fear among Hindu voters.

He had alleged that the Congress manifesto proposed assessing the gold owned by women, gathering information about it, and redistributing this property to "infiltrators" and "those with more children," which he suggested was a reference to Muslims.

Modi had also alleged that Congress would "take away Mangalsutrs," a lie he repeated in multiple campaign speeches.

Similarly, on April 30, the BJP posted a video on Instagram that echoed PM Modi’s controversial remarks about Muslims. It was removed after numerous users flagged it for hate speech.

The video repeated claims that the Congress party supports a community described as "invaders, terrorists, robbers, and thieves" and falsely suggested that Congress would redistribute wealth from non-Muslims to Muslims. The video received over 100,000 likes before being taken down.

The HRW report went onto highlight hate speeches and misinformation which became a recurring theme in Modi and the BJP’s campaign leading up to the elections.

The report cited a May 17 speech in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, he made false claims that "they (opposition) will again send Ram Lalla to the tent and they will run a bulldozer over the temple."

HRW also highlighted that he had lied in a speech in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh on May 7 that the opposition Congress Party "intends to give priority to Muslims even in sports. So, Congress will decide who will make the Indian cricket team on the basis of religion."

The report also accused several other BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur of making speeches pitting Hindus against Muslims, "fueling hatred and insecurity among the Hindu population."

HRW said Modi government’s actions have "violated" India’s obligations under international human rights law and that the government is obligated to protect religious and other minority populations and to fully and fairly prosecute those responsible for discrimination and violence against them.

"The Indian government’s claims of plurality and being the ‘mother of democracy’ ring hollow in the face of its abusive anti-minority actions," Pearson said.

"The new Modi government needs to reverse its discriminatory policies, act on violence against minorities, and ensure justice for those affected."

Meanwhile, HRW claimed that attacks by Hindu mobs and other groups against Muslims and religious minorities have persisted, with government authorities targeting Muslims since the elections.

The report cites incidents such as the demolition of Muslim homes in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on June 15, following the discovery of beef, animal hides, and cattle remains in their refrigerators. It also highlights the mob lynching of three Muslim men in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on June 7, over suspicions of cattle transportation.

Additionally, the HRW report underscored ongoing attacks against Muslims and other minoritiy groups under BJP rule since 2014.