PM Modi’s Independence Day speech to highlight ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’ at Red Fort ceremony

NEW DELHI: Around 6,000 special guests, invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA-III government from across the country, are expected to witness the grand Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will lead the 78th Independence Day celebrations from the historic Red Fort, unfurling the national flag and delivering the customary address to the nation from its ramparts.

This year's ceremony will showcase the government's vision of "Viksit Bharat at 2047," highlighting the nation's progress and its commitment to becoming self-reliant in all fields.

According to an official statement, the celebrations will serve as a platform to rejuvenate efforts towards transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

“With the aim of increasing ‘Jan-Bhagaidari’(people’s participation) in this festival of national fervor, around6,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at the red forts this year. These special guests are from various walks of life categorized as youth, tribal community, farmers, women and other special guests, have excelled in their various fields with the help of various government schemes and initiatives”, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The attendees will include students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India) scheme, volunteers from Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), and National Service Scheme (NSS) participants under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh.’ Also present will be tribal artisans, van dhan Vikas members, and tribal entrepreneurs funded by the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation. Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and representatives of Farmers Producing Organizations will also attend.

Additionally, 75 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), and Anganwadi workers, along with elected women representatives and beneficiaries of initiatives such as Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, and Sakhi Kendra scheme, will be present. Workers from the Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Units are also invited.

Notably, the Indian contingent from the recent Paris Olympics will participate in the celebrations.

The Modi government has also invited a guest from each block of the Aspirational Blocks Programme, Border Roads Organization workers, students from the PRERANA School Programme, and sarpanches of gram panchayats that have achieved saturation in priority sector schemes. Nearly 2,000 people from various states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, will also be present.

Furthermore, 3,000 winners of online competitions organized by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with MyGov and Akashvani will join the celebrations. As per tradition, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of State Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

The Guard of Honour for the Prime Minister will comprise one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Upon the unfurling of the tricolor by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered over the venue by two Indian Air Force Dhruv helicopters. Following this, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.