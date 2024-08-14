SC directs Centre to pay Jharkhand Rs 1.36 lakh crore on mining royalty, CM Soren hails ruling as major victory

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed happiness over the Supreme Court ruling on the mineral royalty issue and called it a landmark verdict.

Expressing gratitude towards the Supreme Court, Soren described the ruling as a significant victory for him and the people of Jharkhand.

“Big Victory! Thanks to the honourable Supreme Court. With today's historic decision of the Supreme Court, our continuous demand has been successful. Now Jharkhand will get its dues of 1 lakh 36 thousand crore from the Centre,” posted Soren on social media platform X.