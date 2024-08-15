Adequate security to be provided for elections in J&K, home secy tells EC

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is learnt to have assured the Election Commission of India (EC) that it is ready to provide adequate security personnel to conduct free, fair and peaceful assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The assurance to the poll body was given by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and other senior poll panel officers.

Last December, the Supreme Court directed the EC to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

The Home Secretary, the officials said, was “on the same page” with the EC’s security assessment of Jammu and Kashmir relating to adequate security for candidates as well as ensuring peaceful conduct of the democratic exercise.

The officials said the deployment of troops in J&K was discussed in detail, particularly in the wake of frequent terror attacks in Jammu in the last 4-5 months. Though the official did not divulge the number of the forces’ deployment, a source in the know of developments said 1,600 personnel would be required to give protection to candidates.

The officials said the Home Secretary agreed to whatever the EC had sought for ensuring peaceful polls there. “He is ready to provide a sufficient number of security personnel proposed by EC for holding peaceful polls in the Union Territory,” a senior official said.

The officials described the meeting as “good and fruitful” where the EC flagged the issue of the security of candidates and polling stations while seeking forces for peaceful polls.

