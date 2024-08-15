Ahmedabad Diary | Education dept to terminate over 150 teachers

In a crackdown on absenteeism, sources indicate that the Gujarat education department is set to terminate more than 150 teachers who have been absent for over a year, including 60 who are currently residing abroad. This decision follows case of a teacher from Banaskantha district who settled in the U.S. while still on duty. The department has instructed district education officers to finalise these terminations by August 19. Kutch district leads with 17 missing teachers, including 12 women, three of whom are overseas. Absences have been attributed to various reasons, from medical to personal issues.

BJP leaders deployed ahead of Maha polls

The BJP has appointed six Gujarat leaders to play crucial roles in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Gujarat Ministers Rushikesh Patel and Jagdish Vishwakarma, along with senior leader and former Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, Valsad MP Dhaval Patel, MLA Amit Shah, and Amit Thaker, will lead efforts to secure victories in the Amravati, Nashik, and Mumbai regions. While some leaders are expected to start their work in Maharashtra next week, the ministers will join the campaign after the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha session concludes.

MPs still await govt housing in Delhi

Sources reveal that 25 newly elected BJP MPs are still waiting for government housing in Delhi. Despite ongoing discussions among party leaders, even BJP state president and Union Minister CR Patil has yet to be allocated a bungalow. Patil is residing at Gujarat Bhawan in Delhi, alongside other Gujarat MPs who are temporarily staying there due to the shortage of available housing. An official noted that MPs who lost in polls are legally permitted to stay in government residences for up to six months, which might explain the delay in vacating these houses. However, there is hope that all Gujarat MPs will receive accommodations soon.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com