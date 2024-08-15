Assam police recover bomb-like objects after ULFA's claim of planting bombs across state

GUWAHATI: The Assam police on Thursday recovered bomb-like objects from five places, including Guwahati.

Earlier in the day, insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) sent the police into a tizzy with claims of planting bombs in 24 locations across the state.

In an email statement to media, the outfit shared the names and the photos of 19 sites. Eight were in Guwahati, including one near Dispur, which is the state’s seat of power.

The ULFA said it had planted the bombs to register its “armed protest” on the Independence Day but they did not explode due to “technical errors”. The outfit said it made public the sites keeping in mind public safety and sought people’s cooperation in defusing the bombs.

Soon, searches by the police followed at all the locations mentioned by the ULFA.

Director General of Police GP Singh said the police carried out extensive searches throughout the state for explosive devices.

“At two places in Guwahati, suspicious articles were found which were opened by bomb disposal squad of police. These articles do not have ignition device inside though some circuits and batteries are seen. The substance inside is being sent for forensic/chemical examination,” Singh posted on X.

“Similar articles have been seen at Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari & Nagaon which have been safely disposed. In this connection, appropriate lawful investigation has been initiated,” he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested ULFA chief Paresh Baruah not to create an atmosphere that will affect the flow of investments into Assam.

He said Tata set up a semiconductor industry in Assam and after many years, the state was somewhat on the road to progress and development.

“Assam has 14 lakh (unemployed) youths. Our youths go to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh to work as security guards. If Assamese youths do not stay in Assam, with whom will we make Assam independent?” Sarma asked, making an oblique reference to ULFA’s demand for Assam’s sovereignty.

He added that he was interested in resolving problems through dialogues.

Earlier, the ULFA and the Yung Aung faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland called for a total shutdown in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh on August 15. In a joint statement, they urged people to abstain from participating in the Independence Day celebrations.