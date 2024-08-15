Bihar Dalit minor gang rape: Six people booked, main accused absconding

PATNA: Bihar police have booked six persons for gang rape and murder of a teen Dalit girl after the mutilated body was found in a pond at a village under Paroo police station in Muzaffarpur district.

The victim was kidnapped from her house and subsequently taken to an unknown destination where she was gang raped and killed. The victim’s parents, who are daily wagers, told the police that one Sanjay Rai along with his accomplices visited their house, forcibly entered the room and held their teen-aged daughter captive.

Rai had earlier threatened to kidnap their daughter and rape her if they didn’t agree to get the minor girl married to him. Rai hails from a Yadav family known for their muscle power in the area.

“We couldn’t do anything because we are Dalits. Rai had been harassing us for long. We complained to the local panchayat, which did nothing as the accused are influential people,” the girl’s mother told the police.

Rai and his five accomplices have been booked for gangrape (section 70), murder (section 103) under the Indian Penal Code, in addition to sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar said that the girl’s postmortem report was pending and that the act of rape had not yet been confirmed.

“Evidence of wounds from a sharp weapon was found on the back of the neck, head and palm of the deceased,” he told this reporter over the phone.

In response to a query, the SSP said, “Evidence has been collected from the spot by the team of forensic experts. A scabbard has been recovered.”

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s family used to work in the agricultural farm of Rai. Of late, Rai had been pressuring the Dalit family to marry off their daughter to him, which they refused. The girl was so frightened that she stopped going to school out of fear of being kidnapped.

Police said that Rai has been absconding after the incident came to light and his name figured in the FIR. The police’s failure to arrest the main accused has sent shock waves to the local residents.