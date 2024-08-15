Congress in revival mode, may seek to contest five seats in Uttar Pradesh by-poll

LUCKNOW: Upbeat by its success in recent Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is contemplating seeking half of the 10 Assembly seats up for grabs in upcoming by-polls from its ally Samajwadi Party.

It has already appointed senior leaders as observers for all the 10 seats. As per the Congress insiders, UPCC chief Ajay Rai, who was in Delhi recently to meet the party president is targeting those five seats which have been vacated by the NDA.

While SP has appointed its in-charges for six of the 10 seats going to by-poll. Congress also named party in-charges for all 10 to work in tandem with the ally SP. However, the seat sharing has yet to be finalised between the two INDIA bloc partners.

Initially, Congress was bargaining for one or two seats to contest in the by-poll, but it raised the number to at least four as part of its organisational revival exercise in the state.

“Now we are demanding more seats as the party would plan the re-organisation of the state unit depending upon the performance of its cadre in the by-poll, says a senior Congress leader.