CRPF bags highest number of gallantry medals on Independence Day

NEW DELHI: On the eve of Independence Day 2024, President Droupadi Murmu, as Supreme Commander of the Uniformed Forces, has approved 103 gallantry awards for the Armed Forces and 213 for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces. In addition to these gallantry awards, a total of 1,037 awards were given, including those for distinguished and meritorious service.

The Ministry of Defence announced the following: four kirti chakras (three posthumous), 18 shaurya chakras (4 posthumous), one bar to sena medal (gallantry), 63 sena medals (gallantry, including two posthumous), 11 nao sena medals (gallantry), and six vayu sena medals (gallantry). Sena medals are awarded to the Indian Army, while nao sena and vayu sena medals are for the Navy and Air Force.

The President also approved 39 mention-in-despatches, including one posthumous award to Army dog Kent, for contributions in military operations.

Additionally, she approved one President’s tatrakshak medal (distinguished service), one tatrakshak medal (gallantry), and two tatrakshak medals (meritorious service) for Indian Coast Guard personnel. These honours recognise exceptional bravery and service.

The government also awarded medals to 1,037 personnel from police forces, home guards, firefighters, and civil defense. The Union home ministry reported that 214 bravery medals were conferred, including a President’s Medal for Gallantry to Telangana Police head constable Chaduvu Yadaiah, who displayed extraordinary courage in apprehending notorious criminals despite severe injuries. Despite being viciously attacked and repeatedly stabbed, Yadaiah held onto the criminals and suffered severe injuries, requiring hospitalisation for 17 days.

A total of 94 President’s police medals for distinguished service and 729 medals for meritorious service were also awarded. The President’s Medal for Gallantry, the highest police decoration for bravery, was awarded to Yadaiah for his remarkable bravery.