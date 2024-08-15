Divorced daughters can avail parents’ pensions: Uttarakhand government

DEHRADUN: In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand government has announced that divorced daughters will be eligible for their parents’ pension, even after their demise, if the divorce occurs after parental death.

This empathetic move aims to provide financial security and support to divorced women, ensuring their well-being and empowerment. According to the decision, if a daughter gets divorced after her parents’ death, she will still be entitled to receive their pension, providing her a sense of security and independence.

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal has given his nod to the proposal for the demand. It will now be presented in the state cabinet meeting for further approval.

Speaking to this daily, Aggarwal stated, “The Central government and UP have already implemented this amendment. Under the existing system, family pension is awarded to dependents after the retirement and death of a state employee. With this new rule, divorced daughters will be entitled too.”

Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal said, “With the change in rules, the condition is being removed that if a daughter’s divorce proceedings start while her parents are alive and the decision comes later, she will still be eligible.”

The government has reversed its stance on family pension following a petition filed by the divorced daughter of a retired sports official.

The daughter had contended that her divorce proceedings began in 2019, while her father was still alive. Her father passed away in May 2022, and her mother died in 2018.

Uttarakhand move

The move by Uttarakhand government aims to provide financial security to divorced women, ensuring their well-being and empowerment. The proposal for the demand will be presented in the state cabinet meeting.