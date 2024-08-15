Ex-NSG chief Nalin Prabhat appointed new DGP of Jammu Kashmir, set to assume charge on October 1

NEW DELHI: Highly decorated IPS officer and former NSG chief Nalin Prabhat was appointed as the Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Thursday. He will take charge over after the retirement of RR Swain on September 30.

An order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which came within hours of his curtailment of tenure as the NSG chief and subsequent allotment of AGMUT cadre, said that Prabhat, a 1992 IPS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with “immediate effect”.

He will be appointed for three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines.

Prabhat, 55, is a three-time police gallantry medal winner and had also headed the specialised anti-Naxal police force ‘Greyhounds’ of Andhra Pradesh, his former cadre state. He has extensively served in the CRPF as he headed its Kashmir region deployment as the IG operations and ADG.

The government on Wednesday curtailed Prabhat’s tenure as NSG director general and ordered his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the AGMUT.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had on Wednesday said that it was approving a proposal of the MHA to “curtail” the tenure of the 1992-batch IPS as DG of the National Security Guard (NSG).