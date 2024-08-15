India was victim of terror attacks but now Armed Forces giving a befitting reply, says PM Modi

India is attaining ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and is emerging as a global manufacturing hub due to the steps taken by the Government in the last few years.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there was a time when the majority of the defence budget was used to procure weapons/equipment from abroad, but his Government focused on indigenous manufacturing to make the nation self-reliant.

He lauded the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces for taking a series of decisions, including the notification of a number of positive indigenisation lists, wherein there are over 5,600 items that are being/will be procured only from the Indian industry after designated timelines.

He expressed satisfaction that India, which was once completely dependent on the import of defence equipment, is today exporting to numerous countries.

The annual defence production, as per the MoD, touched a record high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24.

“In the same fiscal year, defence exports touched a record high of Rs 21,083 crore, an increase of 32.5% over FY 2022-23. In addition, there has been a massive jump in defence exports in the first quarter of FY 2024-25. Rs 6,915 crore worth of defence equipment has been exported in the first quarter, an increase of 78% from the first quarter of FY 2023-24, when the figure was Rs 3,885 crore”, MoD said.

The PM emphasized the growing role of women in all sectors, saying women are not just participating in the progress of the nation, but are playing a leadership role. “Be it the Army, Navy, Air Force or the space sector, we are witnessing the ever-growing Nari Shakti of our country,” he said.