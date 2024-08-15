Indian citizenship for Bangla-born man under CAA

GUWAHATI: Dulon Das, a 50-year-old Hindu man from Assam’s Cachar district, has become the first beneficiary of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Northeast. The Ministry of Home Affairs sent him a mail, notifying him that his application for citizenship under Section 6B of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955 has been approved.

Das, who was born in Sylhet district of Bangladesh, has been living in Silchar town since June 5, 1988. His wife is from Assam and the couple has two sons. The family has a landed property.

While applying for citizenship, he had submitted a land document issued by Bangladeshi authorities to his father when he purchased a plot of land in 1986.

Dharmananda Deb, a lawyer from Silchar, said with the granting of citizenship to Das, his personal documents, including driving licence, Aadhar and PAN cards, would become valid.