Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren shares poetry written in prison

The poem, titled Pyara Desh, conveys Soren's vision for a united and peaceful India. In translation, it reads:

प्यारा देश,

(Beloved country,)

Where everyone flourishes and lives,

जाति-पाति के बंधनों से मुक्त, नफरत और कट्टरता से आज़ाद रहें

(Free from the shackles of caste, free from hatred and fanaticism,)

धार्मिक उत्पीड़न का अंत हो, हम एक साथ खड़े हैं,

(Let there be an end to religious persecution, we stand together,)

हर संकट में एकजुट, हर ख़ुशी त्योहार में एक रंग, एक संग

(United in every crisis, one color, one company in every festival,)

इस विशाल संसार में हम भारतीय जहाँ भी जाएँ,

(Wherever we Indians go in this vast world,)

हमारे दिल तुम्हारे लिए धड़कते रहें, आपका यशगान सदैव करते रहें

(Let our hearts keep beating for you, let us always sing your praises)

हमारा घर, हमारी शक्ति, हमारा गौरव,

(Our home, our strength, our pride,)

हमारा प्यारा देश।

(Our beloved country!)