Punjab CM highlights steps to check environmental pollution in state

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Thursday, highlights steps to check the environmental pollution and preserve the natural resources in the state.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national tri-colour, during the state-level function to mark Independence Day at Guru Gobind Singh stadium in Jalandhar, Mann said that Punjabis had made maximum sacrifices during the national freedom struggle adding that more than 80 per cent of the persons who attained martyrdom during the struggle or were exiled hailed, from Punjab.

He also said that the hard-working and resilient farmers of the state acted as a pivot for heralding an era of green revolution in the country thereby making the country self-sufficient in food production. Mann said that Punjabi farmers had to pay a heavy price for it by over exploitation of only natural resources of the state in terms of water and fertile soil.

Because of Punjabi food growers, the country is today exporting the grains to other countries in sharp contrast to early 1960s when the country was dependent on grains from other countries, he said, adding that checking environmental pollution is a serious challenge these days and all the Punjabis should play a proactive role in it.

Quoting verse ‘Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat’ from Gurbani, Mann said that the great Gurus have equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother. He said that now the time has come when we must imbibe the teachings of Gurbani in our lives to restore the pristine glory of the state by resolving to save the environment of the state. Mann said that we have to launch a mass movement for safeguarding our environment so that it can be saved for our coming generations adding that the state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause and Punjab will soon be a clean, green and pollution free state.

He highlighted that his government has laid special focus on rejuvenation of the canal water system in the state adding that when his government had assumed the charge only 21 per cent of canal water was being used in the state for irrigation purposes. However, he said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that today 72 per cent of the canal water is being used for irrigation purposes.

Mann said that his government has ensured the availability of canal water to farmers at the tail ends, who were deprived of this for decades, on one hand and saving the precious groundwater on the other.

He said that for the first time in the post-independence era his government has started the work for construction of Malwa canal in the state, which will be lifeline of Malwa region, adding that it is on record that none of the previous governments of the state had paid heed towards this necessity of the state. He said that around 150 kilometre long this new canal will usher a new era of unprecedented progress and prosperity in the state especially in Malwa region.

Mann said that the state government will spend around Rs 2,300 crore on this prestigious project that will cater to the irrigational needs of nearly two lakh acres of fertile land of the state.

He further said that New Kandi Canal is being constructed which is likely to benefit 11,000 acres of land adding that 206 MegaWatt Dam is being established at Dhar Kalan. He said that this dam will be dedicated to the people in the coming days for which the entire process has been completed.