Ranchi police introduce QR code for emergency assistance

RANCHI: In an innovative move to tackle rising crime rates, the Ranchi police have introduced the Dial 112 QR code. This initiative, conceived by DGP Anurag Gupta and developed by the Jharkhand police technical cell, aims to provide quick assistance to people in distress.

Over 10,000 QR codes have been installed across various public places, including auto rickshaws, local buses, ATMs, schools, and colleges. This number is expected to grow to ensure broader accessibility. The Dial 112 QR code integrates multiple emergency services, allowing users to request police assistance, fire services, medical help, and more.

Ranchi DIG Anoop Birtharay emphasized the initiative's focus on women's safety and prevention of ATM-related crimes. "Keeping in mind the safety of women and prompt action against ATM-related crimes, Ranchi Police has created a QR Code of Dial-112, which will be pasted on all autos, e-rickshaws, and buses of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation. Women can easily scan and register their complaints related to molestation and other issues on Dial-112," he said.

A similar QR code has been developed for reporting ATM-related fraud or cyber crimes and will be displayed on ATMs. This will enable people to quickly scan the code and file complaints.

To use the service, individuals must scan the QR code with their mobile phones. An online form will then appear, asking for basic information about the person in distress. Once the information is submitted, it will connect directly to Dial 112, which will dispatch the nearest PCR or QRT team to the location. "It will hardly take 3-4 minutes to reach help to the distressed person," said DIG Birtharay.

The Ranchi police are committed to enhancing their response times and ensuring the effectiveness of the Dial 112 QR code system. If successful, the initiative may be extended to other districts in the future.