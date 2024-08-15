RG Kar hospital vandalism: Left parties demand Mamata's resignation; CM says parties trying to foment trouble

KOLKATA: The CPI(M) led Left Front of West Bengal on Thursday demanded the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee as the Health and Home minister over the vandalism at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Banerjee holds the Health and Home portfolios.

Around midnight, as the country celebrated its 78th Independence Day, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the RG Kar hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store. The miscreants also damaged CCTV cameras and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9 against the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital's seminar hall.

However, CM Banerjee had earlier on Thursday accused opposition political parties of being behind the vandalism.

Banerjee said she does not hold the students or doctors responsible for their protests and instead, she accused certain political parties of attempting to incite trouble.

"Police are looking into the matter. I don't have any complaints against the students or the agitating doctors. But there are certain political parties which are trying to foment trouble. If you go through the video, you will get to see what happened," she said.