Social justice govt’s top focus: President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: Addressing the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday lauded India’s march on economic prosperity, saying the country has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is moving towards becoming the third.

“India is among the fastest growing major economies, achieving an average annual growth rate of 8% between 2021 and 2024. This not only brought more money into the hands of the countrymen but has also reduced the number of people living below the poverty line,” the President said.

“This success has been possible only on the strength of works of farmers, workers and all of us, including policy-makers, entrepreneurs and the visionary leadership,” she said, adding the ‘annadatas’(farmers) have ensured better agricultural production.

Murmu noted improvements in infrastructure, driven by strategic planning and effective institutions. She also pointed out the government’s promotion of sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, creating a conducive environment for startups and enhancing India’s appeal as an investment destination.

Recalling the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, the President emphasized the need for making political democracy also a social democracy. “Political democracy cannot survive unless there is a social democracy at its base,” she said, quoting Ambedkar.