Social justice govt’s top focus: President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: Addressing the nation on the eve of 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday lauded India’s march on economic prosperity, saying the country has become the fifth largest economy in the world and is moving towards becoming the third.
“India is among the fastest growing major economies, achieving an average annual growth rate of 8% between 2021 and 2024. This not only brought more money into the hands of the countrymen but has also reduced the number of people living below the poverty line,” the President said.
“This success has been possible only on the strength of works of farmers, workers and all of us, including policy-makers, entrepreneurs and the visionary leadership,” she said, adding the ‘annadatas’(farmers) have ensured better agricultural production.
Murmu noted improvements in infrastructure, driven by strategic planning and effective institutions. She also pointed out the government’s promotion of sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, creating a conducive environment for startups and enhancing India’s appeal as an investment destination.
Recalling the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, the President emphasized the need for making political democracy also a social democracy. “Political democracy cannot survive unless there is a social democracy at its base,” she said, quoting Ambedkar.
Emphasizing the need to strengthen affirmative action as a tool for inclusion while urging the rejection of divisive tendencies rooted in perceived social hierarchies, she said, “The spirit of inclusion is visible in every aspect of our social life. With our diversities and pluralities, we as a nation are moving forward together.”
She asserted that the tendencies that promote discord have to be rejected in a vast country like India. Murmu said, “Social justice is the top priority of the government and it has taken several steps for the welfare of SCs, STs and other marginalised sections of the society.”
Murmu noted that government efforts have tripled budget allocations for women’s welfare over the past decade. “But they have also had to suffer from traditional prejudices. I am happy to know that the government has given equal importance to women welfare and women empowerment.”
She also dwelt upon India’s contribution in checking climate change to save the Earth. She appreciated implementation of new judicial code for ensuring justice. “The purpose of new code is to ensure justice for crime victims, rather than merely punish. I see this change as a tribute to freedom fighters,” she said.
Murmu also mentioned NAMASTE scheme, designed to eliminate manual scavenging. She also acknowledged the observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, saying “As we prepare to celebrate our Independence Day, we must remember the unparalleled tragedy and stand in solidarity with those families affected.”
She said the new National Education Policy has started cultivating new mindsets and talent among the youth. “Amrit Kaal is going to be shaped by the youth of today. It is their energy and enthusiasm that will help the nation scale new heights,” she said.
Murmu also lauded athletes who took part in Paris Olympics.
‘New judicial code is to ensure justice, not punish’
The President appreciated implementation of the new judicial code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, for ensuring justice. “The purpose of the new code is to ensure justice for crime victims, rather than merely punish.
I see this change as a tribute to freedom fighters,” she said.