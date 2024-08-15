States can appoint trained support persons for child abuse survivors

NEW DELHI: All states and Union Territories will have to mandatorily appoint for child sexual abuse victims a ‘support person’ or a professional who will provide them emotional, psychological, and legal assistance during their challenging and traumatic period so that they can be protected and rehabilitated.

These trained support persons will protect the victims from external pressure; provide a witness protection scheme, if necessary; accompany them during statement recording, investigation, medical examination and trial; and help them access facilities like education and public distribution system.

The support person will also facilitate the child with medical assistance and treatment, besides counselling to come out of the trauma, and inform the victim about the availability of legal aid assistance.

These are some of the model guidelines framed by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for the regulation of ‘support person’ in case of child sexual abuse victims and, which has been shared with the states and union territories.

The child rights body framed the guidelines following an October 9, 2023 order of the Supreme Court, which directed it to develop these guidelines under Section 39 of Prevention of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) in consultation with states.

On July 30, the apex court asked the states to implement the SOP formulated by NCPCR within four weeks.