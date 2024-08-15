Three budding hockey players killed, five injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Three budding hockey players were killed while five others were injured in a lightning strike on Wednesday evening at Simdega, about 135 km from the state capital Ranchi.

According to police sources, the incident took place at Jhapla of Tutikel Panchayat under Kolebira Police station when the players were preparing for a hockey competition.

The players took shelter under a tree to avoid the heavy rain and were stuck by lightning, killing three of them on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Enosh, Senan Dang and Nirmal Horo. Clement Bagay, Jailesh Bagay, Salim Bagay, Peter Bagay and Patiram Bagay were injured. The injured were immediately admitted to Kolebira Hospital and are undergoing treatment.