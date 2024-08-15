Three new Ramsar wetland sites in India

India has added three more Ramsar Sites to its network to take the total tally to 85 Ramsar sites in the country, covering an area of 1,358,068 hectares in India.

Out of three new sites, two are in Tamil Nadu and one is in Madhya Pradesh. Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary and Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary of Tamil Nadu, Tawa Reservoir of Madhya Pradesh are declared as India's new Ramsar sites.

Ramsar Sites – an international convention on Wetlands was signed in February 1971 in Ramsar (Iran) under the auspices of UNESCO. India became one of the contracting parties to the Ramsar Convention in 1982 and has so far declared 85 wetlands as Ramsar sites covering all states and union territories.

Wetlands are critical in maintaining global biological diversity and supporting human well-being. It acts as a buffer from floods and droughts, cyclones and other extreme events and plays an important role in maintaining water and food security. It also supports conservation of species of local, national and international importance.