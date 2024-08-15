Two coaches of Ahmedabad-Mumbai express train detach near Surat, no injuries reported

AHMEDABAD: Two coaches of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express unexpectedly detached from the train while it was moving, near Surat, on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. as the train (number 12932) approached the Gothangam yard, situated between Sayan and Surat railway station, according to Western Railway (WR).

As per railway officials, no one was injured in the incident, and the detached coaches were promptly re-attached to the train.

An eyewitness recounting the incident, said, "Around 8.50 in the morning, on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express, coaches No. 7 and 8 suddenly detached from the moving train.”

A lady who was standing nearby shouted, drawing the attention of those around, and that’s how the incident came to light.

Railway officials were immediately informed, and upon investigation, they discovered that the coupling connecting the two coaches had broken, causing the detachment.

A passenger on the train said, "The train's coaches derailed between Gothan and Qudsad in Surat. In the mishap, six coaches remained at Gothan station while six others moved ahead.”

"It wasn’t until the AC shut off that passengers realized the coaches had detached from the moving train," he added.

Railway official Javed Mansoori said that the couplings of two detached coaches have been repaired.

Western Railway (WR) announced on social media platform X that restoration work was immediately initiated, with UP trains diverted through the loop line.

WR's Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, confirmed that the movement of other trains on the route remained unaffected. The WR later reported that the restoration was completed, and traffic on the UP main line resumed by 11.22 am.