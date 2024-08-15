United Liberation Front of Assam claims to plant 19 bombs across state

GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) said it had planted bombs at 19 places to register "armed protest" on Thursday.

In a statement, the banned outfit shared photos of the 19 sites where it claimed to have planted the bombs. Seven of them are in Guwahati, including one in Dispur Last Gate.

Earlier, the ULFA and the Yung Aung faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland called for a total shutdown in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh on August 15.

In a joint statement, they urged people to abstain from participating in the Independence Day celebrations. These two militant groups in the Northeast, boycott the I-Day celebrations every year.