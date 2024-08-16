19 counter-terrorism units set up in militancy-hit districts of Jammu

SRINAGAR: After creating special force of 960 recruits from border villages to fight militancy and check infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, police has formed 19 special counter-terrorism units in militancy-hit districts of Jammu, officials said.

The region has witnessed a surge in terror attacks on security forces since June. Army captain Deepak Singh and a militant were killed on Wednesday in an encounter in Assar forest area of Doda.

A police officer said 19 counter-terror units will be deployed in eight out of 10 districts of Jammu region to counter the rising militant threat.