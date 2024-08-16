19 counter-terrorism units set up in militancy-hit districts of Jammu
SRINAGAR: After creating special force of 960 recruits from border villages to fight militancy and check infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, police has formed 19 special counter-terrorism units in militancy-hit districts of Jammu, officials said.
The region has witnessed a surge in terror attacks on security forces since June. Army captain Deepak Singh and a militant were killed on Wednesday in an encounter in Assar forest area of Doda.
A police officer said 19 counter-terror units will be deployed in eight out of 10 districts of Jammu region to counter the rising militant threat.
“Four counter-terror units would be in action in Reas district at Pouni/Ransoo, Mahore/Chassana, Gulabgarh and Passana, and three units each in Ramban and Poonch districts. Two counter-terror units each will operate in Udhampur, Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar districts and one unit in Rajouri’s Kalakote area,” the officer said. Of the eight districts, where the units would be deployed, seven have witnessed militant attacks.
“Each unit would be headed by a DySP rank officer. These units will conduct anti-militancy operations besides handling the route crime and law and order matters in the areas of their jurisdiction,” the officer said, adding that the main task of these counter-terror units would be to combat terrorism in Pir Panjal and Chenab mountain ranges in Jammu region. “These units, which will be armed with the latest equipment and gadgets, will work closely with other security agencies to combat the militancy,” the officer said.
The security forces are conducting searches to track down a group of militants hiding in the forest areas. Besides, security forces are also conducting searches in forest areas of Udhampur, Kathua, Kishtwar and Reasi districts.
Police in July created a new special force of 960 young recruits drawn from border villages and deployed on the border areas to fight militancy and check infiltration of militants in J&K. Of them, 560 have been deployed in border areas of Jammu region and the rest in the border areas in the Valley.
After a surge in terror strikes, the government has deployed 4000 additional security personnel, including 500 elite para commandos, in the forest areas of Jammu region.
Terror-prone zones
