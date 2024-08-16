2.5K aspirants for Congress tickets, BJP banks on internal poll in Haryana

The last date to apply for the Congress ticket was August 10. Sources said the Congress was stepping up its campaign ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ led by Deepender Hooda, Rohtak MP.

The BJP has decided to involve its workers in the candidate selection. On Sunday, party functionaries in the state voted for their choice of MLA candidates. The local party leaders and workers were asked to vote for the three most suitable candidates from their respective assembly segments. The results of the internal survey will be used to identify the most favored candidates within the party as there are hundreds of ticket aspirants. The feedback will be used to ensure that the final candidates have strong internal support.

A three-member Election Commission team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar conducted the review during a visit to Chandigarh on August 12 and 13. The term of the Haryana Assembly is due to expire on November 3.