2.5K aspirants for Congress tickets, BJP banks on internal poll in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: As many as 2,556 aspirants have applied for the Congress ticket for the 90-member Haryana Assembly polls due later this year. On the other hand, local functionaries of the BJP are voting for their choice of MLA candidates.
Congress sources said that the highest 88 applicants of the party are from Nilokheri (reserved) segment in Karnal district followed by 86 ticket seekers for Julana. Sources said that MLAs, former legislators, the kin of political stalwarts, advocates, doctors, retired bureaucrats, superannuated judges, teachers, besides a few journalists have applied for grand old party’s nomination.
The last date to apply for the Congress ticket was August 10. Sources said the Congress was stepping up its campaign ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ led by Deepender Hooda, Rohtak MP.
The BJP has decided to involve its workers in the candidate selection. On Sunday, party functionaries in the state voted for their choice of MLA candidates. The local party leaders and workers were asked to vote for the three most suitable candidates from their respective assembly segments. The results of the internal survey will be used to identify the most favored candidates within the party as there are hundreds of ticket aspirants. The feedback will be used to ensure that the final candidates have strong internal support.
A three-member Election Commission team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar conducted the review during a visit to Chandigarh on August 12 and 13. The term of the Haryana Assembly is due to expire on November 3.