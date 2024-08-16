Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi felicitates Indian Army sportspersons for Paris Olympics 2024 success

NEW DELHI: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on Friday felicitated Indian Army sportspersons for their remarkable accomplishments at the Paris Olympics 2024. This event is part of the Indian Army's ongoing long-term plan to nurture international sporting talent by inducting sportspersons, school-going boys, and girls under the programs run by the force.

The Army stated, "The ceremony, held at South Block, was not only an occasion to celebrate the achievements but also to acknowledge the pivotal role the Indian Army has played in nurturing sporting talent in the nation."

The Indian contingent clinched a total of six medals (one silver and five bronze) at the Paris Olympics, with Subedar Major (Sub Maj) Neeraj Chopra of the Indian Army winning the only silver medal in Javelin for India.

This exemplary performance stands out as one of the most remarkable displays by the Indian Army at the Olympic Games.

Apart from Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, Subedar Bommandevara Dhiraj achieved 4th position in Archery (Recurve).

During the Paris Olympics, the Indian Army's representation in the Indian contingent was 11.11% (13/117).

The Indian Army sports persons contributed 16.66% to the overall medal tally, including the highest medal earned (Silver). The Indian Army's representation in men's events was 18.2% (12/66), and the Paris 2024 Olympics saw the Indian Army fielding its first female sportsperson, Havaldar (Hav) Jaismine, in Boxing. At the Asian Games 2023, Indian Army athletes also secured 20 medals: 3 Gold, 7 Silver, and 10 Bronze.

As India prepares to bid for hosting the 2036 International Olympics, the Indian Army has been running programs to foster Olympic excellence.

Established in 2001, the Indian Army's Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) is dedicated to identifying and nurturing sporting talent. To further empower the youth and propel them toward global excellence, the Indian Army has set up two Girls Sports Companies and 18 Boys Sports Companies to induct schoolboys and girls.

These initiatives "aim to provide a platform for young athletes to hone their skills, build their confidence, and compete at the highest level," said the Army.

The COAS expressed profound pride in the incredible achievements of the Army's sportspersons.

"Their achievements have not only brought accolades but have also inspired countless others to pursue excellence in the field of sports. The Indian Army stands as a pillar of strength, valor, and discipline for the nation," the Army said.

Beyond its primary mission of defending our borders, the Army consistently demonstrates its commitment to various socio-cultural engagements, including sports, contributing holistically to nation-building. The COAS expressed confidence that the Indian Army sportspersons would continue their quest for excellence and achieve greater heights in the coming days.