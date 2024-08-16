Assembly elections: J&K to vote in three phases on Sept 18, 25, and Oct 1; Haryana polls on Oct 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for the assembly elections for the state of Haryana and for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This is the first election in J&K after its special status and statehood were revoked in 2019.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced that voting for the 90 assembly seats in J&K will take place in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1.

And elections for Haryana's 90 assembly seats will be held on October 1, CEC Kumar added.

The counting of votes for both elections will take place on October 4.

The poll panel's decision to hold assembly polls in J&K comes at the back of a September 30 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Jammu and Kashmir has 87.09 lakh voters, including 42.6 lakh women, across 90 constituencies; and voting will take place across 11,838 polling stations, CEC Kumar said while announcing the poll body's schedule.

The CEC also announced that the electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will be finalised on August 20 and 27, respectively.

"We recently visited Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process. People want elections to be conducted there as early as possible...The long queues at the polling booth in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voice by becoming a part of that change," CEC Kumar said.