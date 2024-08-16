Bangla unrest hits mustard cake business in Gwalior-Chambal belt

BHOPAL: Bangladesh turmoil has hit the business of mustard cakes factories and thousands of workers in Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

Chandan Chaudhary left Bihar with his wife and children to work in one of the units in Morena district. However, with the unrest hitting business of mustard oil cake, he fears losing his job in future. “The work has slowed down and if the situation does not improve in Bangladesh soon, it would cast a shadow on our survival.”

Another worker, Ram Tirath Singh at the solvent plant said, “We earlier used to earn around Rs 700 daily, but the work has stopped for a month now. We don’t know what the future holds for us.”

A local truck driver Jabbar Singh, who has been engaged in transport of raw materials and finished products says, “My truck has been on a halt for more than two weeks. Don’t know what to do now.”