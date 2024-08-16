Bhaker, Sarabjot cynosure of all eyes

NEW DELHI: Amid the patriotic fervour outside the Red Fort from where PM Modi spoke for 98 minutes, all eyes were on the ace shooter and double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker, fellow shooter and bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, and PR Sreejesh, the hockey goalie who stood like a wall enabling India to bag the Olympic Bronze medal.

A large group of NCC boy and girl cadets (from the three wings of the armed forces) were seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Fort. They formed ‘My Bharat’ logo with customised Tricolour kits. As many as 500 National Service Scheme volunteers also took part. The PM later met the Indian contingent that took part in the Paris Olympics.

The vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 was the running theme at the 78th Independence Day celebrations. Nearly all 6,000 dignitaries clapped and cheered when Modi said no power can stop India from becoming a powerful nation.