BJP's Babulal Marandi makes 'dubious Banglastan' claim on social media

RANCHI: Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, citing intelligence reports has warned of a purported conspiracy to create a new country called 'Banglastan,' which he claims would combine parts of Jharkhand (Santhal Pargana), Kishanganj in Bihar, West Bengal, most of the North Eastern states, Nepal, and parts of Myanmar.
Marandi made these allegations in a sensational post on X, he claimed that "the population of Bangladeshi Muslims has suddenly increased in Jharkhand, and it seems that Congress and JMM are also engaged in fulfilling the intentions of the fundamentalists."
“Those parts of India, where Sanatani Hindus were reduced to minority, were cut off…….they did only separated but also became our enemies. Now, if you look around all those countries, you will find that an effort is being made to make a separate state (country), especially the places that are adjacent to Bangladesh, be it some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal or Bangladesh itself,” said Marandi while talking to the media.
"Still a lot to be done in the country as there are threats, both from inside and outside, which have to be suppressed then only the country will flourish," he added.
According to Marandi, the situation arising in Bangladesh and the hazardous intentions of the fundamentalists are extremely sensitive for the entire country as well as Jharkhand.
“Parties like Congress-JMM, which divide the country and society for political gains, have always been seen standing with foreign powers for power. Therefore, in this difficult time, along with the tribal society, the three and a half crore people of Jharkhand also need to remain alert," he posted on X.
Marandi alleged that fundamentalists are pursuing the goal of "Ghazwatul-Hind" (a purported war against non-Muslims) and the establishment of an Islamic Bangladesh following the recent political changes in the neighbouring country.
Congress has responded strongly to the allegations made by Marandi, which blamed the ruling alliance for Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand. The party stated that if Marandi's claims have any merit, he should first demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, who is responsible for managing infiltration issues.
“BJP’s ideology has been divisive since beginning…divides the state, the society and the communal harmony of the society, for political benefits. I think before posting it on social media, Marandi ji should have directly sought resignation from Home Minister Amit Shah as it is his responsibility to check infiltration in the country,” said Congress Spokesperson Rakesh Sinha.
Raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the Lok Sabha earlier on July 25, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey had also claimed that the population of Adivasis in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand has declined and demanded that Malda and Murshidabad of West Bengal, Araria and Kishanganj, Katihar of Bihar and Santhal Pargana of Jharkhand be declared a union territory. Dubey had also informed the Parliament that the tribal population was 48% in 1951, but it came down to 36% in 2000, and now 26%.