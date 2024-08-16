BJP's Babulal Marandi makes 'dubious Banglastan' claim on social media

RANCHI: Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, citing intelligence reports has warned of a purported conspiracy to create a new country called 'Banglastan,' which he claims would combine parts of Jharkhand (Santhal Pargana), Kishanganj in Bihar, West Bengal, most of the North Eastern states, Nepal, and parts of Myanmar.

Marandi made these allegations in a sensational post on X, he claimed that "the population of Bangladeshi Muslims has suddenly increased in Jharkhand, and it seems that Congress and JMM are also engaged in fulfilling the intentions of the fundamentalists."

“Those parts of India, where Sanatani Hindus were reduced to minority, were cut off…….they did only separated but also became our enemies. Now, if you look around all those countries, you will find that an effort is being made to make a separate state (country), especially the places that are adjacent to Bangladesh, be it some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal or Bangladesh itself,” said Marandi while talking to the media.

"Still a lot to be done in the country as there are threats, both from inside and outside, which have to be suppressed then only the country will flourish," he added.