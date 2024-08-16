Centre asks govt hospitals to file institutional FIR within six hours of incidents of violence

The Union Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, “In the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident.”

“Recently, it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals. A number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either the patient or the patient’s attendants,” said the memorandum.

The DGHS also said that all Central Government hospitals should maintain a registry of such incidents and bring it to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.