ISRO to transfer small satellite launch vehicle tech to private industries
SRIHARIKOTA: With the successful launch of the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3 on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now ready to transition the SSLV into commercial production.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath declared the SSLV development process complete and announced plans to transfer the technology to Indian industries.
Speaking to reporters at Sriharikota after the launch, Somanath said it would be the first time satellite launch vehicle technology is being transferred to the private sector in India. "We can now declare the process of SSLV development has been completed. We are in the process of transferring the SSLV technology to the industries," Somanath stated.
This move is expected to enable Indian industries to build smaller rockets, enhancing their capabilities and contributing to the country’s growing space sector.
The SSLV, designed and developed by ISRO as a cost-effective solution for placing mini, micro, or nanosatellites weighing up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit. The SSLV is 34 meters tall and comprises three solid propulsion stages and a liquid terminal stage. This design offers significant advantages, including low-cost access to space, minimal launch infrastructure, and the flexibility for on-demand launches. It can be launch-ready within just three days of planning.
Somanath said this simplicity would enable Indian companies to take up production efficiently, marking a significant step in the country’s space technology ecosystem.
The journey of the SSLV has not been without challenges. The first launch in August 2022 was a near miss, prompting ISRO to make necessary corrections. The second flight in February 2023 was successful, and Friday's third developmental flight further solidified the SSLV's reliability. Somanath mentioned that the launch vehicle will now be realised by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.
In preparation for this technology transfer, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) is in the process of identifying an industry consortium that will take up the SSLV production. This consortium will work closely with ISRO over the next two years to fully understand, adopt the technology and build two rockets. "Once they are successfully launched, industries will be free to manufacture any number of rockets in their manufacturing facilities," he said. .
Somanath said it is not just about transferring manufacturing technology but also about sharing the knowledge and expertise required to build the rocket. "They need to come inside ISRO and work with us and learn the techniques. We will be teaching them how to build the rocket from scratch," he explained.
Echoing Somanath's view, IN-SPACe director Vinod Kumar told TNIE an one-day interaction with key stakeholders, including prominent industry players was held to discuss potential challenges related to technology transfer and to align expectations with ISRO's requirements.
"SSLV has huge commercial value with the demand for advanced microsatellites growing. We are in the process of shortlisting the companies for technology transfer," Kumar said.
Earlier, Somanath said various criteria, including manufacturing capabilities, facilities, and financial strength, would be considered in selecting the industry partners. A technology transfer fee will be charged, but this initiative will be exclusive to domestic companies.
By the time industry will be ready for full-scale production of SSLV, Kulasekarapattinam spaceport in Thoothukudi for which construction has already started will be completed. "We will have Sriharikota launchpads and Kulasekarapattinam spaceport at our disposal for launching commercially produced SSLVs," ISRO officials said.
New technologies tested
Friday's launch is also significant for various other reasons. The EOS-08, which has a mission life of one year, was equipped with several advanced payloads, including the Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR) for satellite-based surveillance and disaster monitoring, and the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) for remote sensing applications like ocean surface wind monitoring and soil moisture assessment. Additionally, the SiC UV Dosimeter onboard will monitor UV irradiance and serve as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation, particularly for future human spaceflight missions like Gaganyaan.
This mission also highlights several technological innovations, such as an Integrated Avionics System, miniaturized antenna systems, and flexible solar panels, all of which contribute to the satellite’s efficiency and functionality.